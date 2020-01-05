Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
(847) 229-8822
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089-1703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcy O'Reilly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcy O'Reilly

Add a Memory
Marcy O'Reilly Obituary
Marcy O'Reilly, nee Fisher, 57. Beloved wife of Dennis O'Reilly. Loving mother of Steven O'Reilly. Devoted daughter of the late Sheldon and Beverly Fisher. Dear sister of Greg (Judy) Fisher and the late Sharon Lisitza. Adored aunt of Michelle Fisher, Michael Lisitza, and Andrew (Rachel) Lisitza. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Chapel service Monday 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Zion Gardens Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Camp Nageela Midwest Scholarship Fund, 3542 W. Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL 60659, www.campnageelamidwest.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marcy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel
Download Now