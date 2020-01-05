|
Marcy O'Reilly, nee Fisher, 57. Beloved wife of Dennis O'Reilly. Loving mother of Steven O'Reilly. Devoted daughter of the late Sheldon and Beverly Fisher. Dear sister of Greg (Judy) Fisher and the late Sharon Lisitza. Adored aunt of Michelle Fisher, Michael Lisitza, and Andrew (Rachel) Lisitza. Will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Chapel service Monday 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road, (One block north of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Zion Gardens Cemetery, Chicago. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Camp Nageela Midwest Scholarship Fund, 3542 W. Peterson Ave., Chicago, IL 60659, www.campnageelamidwest.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020