Marcy R. Roman, 56. Cherished daughter of Bennett and Gale Roman (née Graubart) and the late Beverly Schencker Roman; beloved wife of Michael Zych; devoted mother of Melanie Wirsing, Alexander Wirsing, and Vanessa Zych; loving stepmother of Jessica and Jillian Zych; treasured sister of Cindy (Dan) Safran; will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Marcy was a consummate professional while working as a therapist and social worker. She will be missed by all of her clients whose lives she impacted. Funeral service Sunday, Sept. 8, 11 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , , or the . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 7, 2019