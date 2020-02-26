|
MARDIS EDWARD THOMAS "MARDIE" age 89 a lifelong area resident. Loving father of the late Richard J., Jeannette M., Alan D., and Michael J. Thomas; cherished grandfather of 4 Rachel, Eric, Chris, and Michelle and great-grandfather of Stephen; beloved brother of Helaine Kos and Nancy Ellen Temple; fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Mardis was an Army veteran serving in the Korean War. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28th from 5 -7 PM at Toon Funeral Home, 109 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, Il 60559. Funeral Services 1:30 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. Memorial Contributions to Chicago Children's Charity would be appreciated. For further information, 630-968-2262 or www.toonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020