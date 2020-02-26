Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toon Funeral Home - Westmont
109 North Cass Avenue
Westmont, IL 60559
(630) 968-2262
For more information about
MARDIS THOMAS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home
109 North Cass Avenue
Westmont, IL
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:30 PM
Toon Funeral Home
109 North Cass Avenue
Westmont, IL
View Map

MARDIS EDWARD THOMAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARDIS EDWARD THOMAS Obituary
MARDIS EDWARD THOMAS "MARDIE" age 89 a lifelong area resident. Loving father of the late Richard J., Jeannette M., Alan D., and Michael J. Thomas; cherished grandfather of 4 Rachel, Eric, Chris, and Michelle and great-grandfather of Stephen; beloved brother of Helaine Kos and Nancy Ellen Temple; fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews. Mardis was an Army veteran serving in the Korean War. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 28th from 5 -7 PM at Toon Funeral Home, 109 N. Cass Ave., Westmont, Il 60559. Funeral Services 1:30 PM Saturday at the funeral home. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery, Darien, IL. Memorial Contributions to Chicago Children's Charity would be appreciated. For further information, 630-968-2262 or www.toonfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARDIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -