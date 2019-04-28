Body CopyMaren (Marina) Andonia Karras of Chicago, fell asleep unto the Lord after a valiant and vigilant battle with cancer. Born on Feb. 7, 1953 in Evanston, Illinois, she was the devoted daughter of the late Antoinette Thlimmenos Karras. She is survived by siblings, Robert, Kimberly, Thomas & Demetra. She was the beloved aunt of Carina Andonia Karras; Koumbara, Joanne Rimkus; beloved niece and namesake of Maren Swindell; loving cousin to Georgia Milosovic, Kiki, Lina and Alex Panos; Godmother to Vincent & Peter Rimkus. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, at 6471 N. Northwest Highway, Chicago, from the hours of 4pm until 8pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church at 733 S. Ashland Ave., Chicago, at 10:30am, followed by interment at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vergos & Associates Funeral Services under the direction of Olson Burke Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center. Maren's full obituary can be found at obsfuneralandcremation.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary