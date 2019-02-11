|
nee Frain; Devoted wife of the late John; Loving mother of Dan (Sharon), Mary Kay, Joann (Mike) Mizanskey, and John (Beth); Proud grandma of Brian (Mendy), Sean, Kevin (Allie), Danny (Gianna), and Patrick Corbett; Michael (Sarah Evans) Mizanskey; Cara Glock, Andrea (Bill) Sias; Granny of Haley, Shelby, Machayla, Lucy, Avery, Jude, Jack, Layla, Ruby, Nicholas, and Baby Boy Mizanskey; Dear sister of the late Jackie, late Mary Milton, late Thomas and Henry Frain, late Catherine Carr, late Rose Taylor, late Agnes Butterfield, and the late William (Jean) Frain; Beloved aunt of many wonderful nieces and nephews, and their families; Caring cousin of the Ladies from Philly; Visitation Tuesday 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 10:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge to Our Lady of the Ridge Church, 108th & Oxford Ave, Chicago Ridge. Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. For Funeral info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2019