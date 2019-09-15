|
Margaret Ann Geldigan (nee Walker), 83, "Marge"; generous-hearted, red-haired spitfire and retired longtime food server at Oak Tree Diner & Max's Deli; passed away peacefully September 11, 2019. Loving mother of Allen (Phyllis Sapio-Keck) Keck, Cheri Keck, and Janett (Joseph Sahyan) Darnell; proud grandmother "Gamma" of Rachel, Carmello "Mello", Alana, Allen, Jr., Jennifer, Richard, and James. Sister of Zona Tenario, great-grandmother and aunt of many. Daughter of the late Harold D. Walker and Gretchen Laverne Walker (nee Webb). Memorial service Sunday, September 22, 1-3pm, Olson/Burke-Sullivan Funeral and Cremation Center, 6471 N. Northwest Hwy, Chicago, 60631. 773-774-3333. Contributions may be made to Lurie Children's Hospital, www.luriechildrens.org. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
