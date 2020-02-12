Home

Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 777-3944
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gibbons Family Funeral Home
5917 West Irving Park Rd.
Chicago, IL 60634
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hyacinth Basilica,
3636 W. Wolfram
Margaret A. Heneghan Obituary
Margaret A. Heneghan nee O'Toole; beloved wife of the late Patrick "Woogie"; loving mother of Patrick (Carol), Theresa (Mike) Henry, Brian (Shelia), Sean (Maria), Kathleen (Michael) McComb, Michael (Elvia), Colleen (Kirk) Thompson, Martin, Moirra and the late Mary Josephine, Eileen and Michael Anthony; cherished grandmother of 13, great grandmother of 4; fond sister of Kathryn (William) Foley, Peter (Lori) O'Toole, the late Thomas (Linda) O'Toole and the late Patricia (Jerome) Toenjes; dear aunt and friend to many. Friends and Family will meet Saturday for Memorial Mass at St. Hyacinth Basilica, 3636 W. Wolfram, at 11 AM. Memorial Visitation Friday 3-8 PM at Gibbons Family Funeral Home 5917 W. Irving Park Rd (½ Block East of Austin). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Misericordia c/o Martin Heneghan #1697, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660. For info 773-777-3944 or www.gffh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
