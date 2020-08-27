1/
Margaret A. Lanigan
Margaret A. Lanigan nee Henehan, beloved wife of the late Frank Lanigan; loving mother of Michael Lanigan, Patricia (Pat) Burke, James (Gill) Lanigan, Carey (Pat) Quealy and Mary (Joe) Hosty; devoted grandmother of Mary Kate (Blake) Lonergan, Michael C. Lanigan, Myles Lanigan, Caitlin Burke, Kane Burke, Brian Lanigan, Samantha (Danielle) Glaab-Lanigan, Sarah (Jon) Nicoletti, Drew Lanigan, Liam (Rose) Quealy, Bridget (Matt) Patton, Connor Quealy, Moira Quealy, Joey Hosty, Sean Hosty, Timmy Hosty and Erin Hosty; cherished great grandmother of Keavy and Cameron; dearest aunt of many nieces and nephews. Lying in state Monday 9:30 A.M. until time of mass 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary Church 19515 115th Ave Mokena Il 60448 Interment Private. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Margaret name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org preferred. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home (708) 532-3100.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Lying in State
09:30 - 10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
