St Isaac Jogues Church
306 W 4th St
Hinsdale, IL 60521
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
306 W. Fourth Street,
Hinsdale, IL
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church
306 W. Fourth Street,
Hinsdale, IL
Margaret A. Mandarino

Margaret A. Mandarino Obituary
Margaret A. Mandarino, (nee: Jolley) age 88, at rest December 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Michael Mandarino for 39 years. Loving mother of Michael A. (late Lois) Mandarino and James J. Mandarino. Devoted grandmother of Steven (Bridget), Lauren (Dan) Austin, Matthew (Chrissy), Kyle and Michael. Margaret was very proud of her profession as a Registered Nurse at St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, being a member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses and retiring after 30 years of dedicated service.

Visitation Tuesday December 10th from 9:00 am until the time of Mass 10:00 am at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church 306 W. Fourth Street, Hinsdale. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the () or (stjude.org) would be appreciated. Service information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
