Margaret A. Palicka, age 28, a resident of Lisle, IL, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. She was born on June 18, 1990 in Naperville, IL. Margaret is survived by her parents, Daniel and Virginia "Gigi" Palicka; her sister, Anna Palicka; her brother, Phillip Palicka and future sister-in-law, Megan Small; her best friend and dog "Dixie"; her grandparents, Bernadette Palicka, Richard Palicka, Rose and Roy Kupsche; as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Margaret attended Lisle High School, where she enjoyed playing golf, volleyball, yearbook, and was on the Homecoming Court. She attended Butler Univ. in Indianapolis, IN where she received a Bachelor's Degree in Finance and was Vice-President of Finance for Delta Delta Delta. Margaret also earned her Master's Degree in Marine Conservation from the Univ. of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science, Miami, FL, with a focus in Law and Policy. Margaret had worked as a Cost Allocation Specialist, Auditor at the Indiana Dept. of Child Services; as a Program Assistant Intern at the Indian Lake Michigan Costal Programs; as a Grant Research Assistant at Rosenstiel School, Sponsor Office; and as a Loan Analyst Intern at Indiana Business Bank. Margaret loved sea life, and had several opportunities to swim with and train dolphins. She was born with congenital heart disease, and endured many cardiac surgeries in her short life. In her Senior year of High School, Margaret was told she needed a pacemaker, and choose to finish her academic year a few weeks early, having her pacemaker/cardiac surgery between Prom and Graduation, because she was not going to miss either one. Margaret was also a candidate for , and her dream wish was to swim with the dolphins, which she did, for her first time, in the Bahamas. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and its Shine Senior High Youth Ministry. Margaret was a strong, determined, and beautiful young lady who had many challenges in her life. She loved her family and friends, and would help anyone in need. She was greatly loved, and will be greatly missed. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Margaret's life, memorials to or Advocate Children's Hospital Heart Institute for Children through the Advocate Charitable Foundation, 3075 Highland Parkway, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515. Visitation will be Tuesday, May 28, 4:00-8:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1101 Kimberly Way, Lisle, IL 60532. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 29, 10:00 AM at the church. Interment will be private. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019