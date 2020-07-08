Margaret A. "Peggy" Riemenschneider (nee Silva), age 71, a former resident of Downers Grove and Bolingbrook, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Skokie Hospital, Skokie, IL. She was born October 27, 1948 in Chicago. Beloved mother of James, Michael (Kelly O'Brien) and Paul (Shannon) Szymikowski, grandmother of Keira.
