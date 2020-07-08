1/
Margaret A. Riemenschneider
1948 - 2020
Margaret A. "Peggy" Riemenschneider (nee Silva), age 71, a former resident of Downers Grove and Bolingbrook, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Skokie Hospital, Skokie, IL. She was born October 27, 1948 in Chicago. Beloved mother of James, Michael (Kelly O'Brien) and Paul (Shannon) Szymikowski, grandmother of Keira.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
