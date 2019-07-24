|
|
Margaret A. "Peggy" Sweeney R.N., nee Berry. Loving and precious wife of the late Dr. Howard E. "Bud" Sweeney M.D., F.A.C.P., F.A.C.E., for 57 years; Beloved mother of Coleen, Christine "Chrissy" (Timothy) Johnson, Michael (Karen), and Timothy Sweeney; Special grandmother to Timothy "TJ" Johnson, Courtney (Mick) Maley, Michael Sweeney (fiancé Madeline Carlson), Emma Sweeney (fiancé Patrick McGlynn), and Jill Sweeney; Special "grandpuppy" to Molly; Treasured sister of Mickey and Karen Berry, Keen and the late Bob Furlong, Patricia and Dan Jones, and Marty and Peach Berry; She also had a special bond and love for her many nieces and nephews; Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude for all the caregivers at Mercy Hospital (Chicago, Janesville, and Walworth), and all of the nurses and aides at Mercyhealth Hospice (Nicole, Sara, Kelly, Jessica, and Crystal) for taking such wonderful care of Peggy; Visitation Saturday 9:30 a.m. until times of Mass 11:30 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church 96th & Lawndale Ave., Evergreen Park; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral Info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 24, 2019