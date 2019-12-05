|
|
Margaret A. Urgo, 74, loving mother of Alexandria (George Makarov); beloved sister of the late Maudie, the late Bill, the late Bob, Jack, the late Mike, Mitzi DalCerro, and the late Kenny; cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Lawrence Funeral Home 4800 N. Austin Ave. Chicago . Prayers Saturday, December 7, 2019 9:15 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Procession to St. Robert Bellermine Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10 A.M. Entombment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donate to War Dogs Making it Home in Margaret's memory 773-742-1066 or www.wardogsmakingithome.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019