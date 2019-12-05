Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
773-736-2300
For more information about
Margaret Urgo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:15 AM
Lawrence Funeral Home - Chicago
4800 N. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL 60630
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellermine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Urgo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret A. Urgo


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret A. Urgo Obituary
Margaret A. Urgo, 74, loving mother of Alexandria (George Makarov); beloved sister of the late Maudie, the late Bill, the late Bob, Jack, the late Mike, Mitzi DalCerro, and the late Kenny; cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Lawrence Funeral Home 4800 N. Austin Ave. Chicago . Prayers Saturday, December 7, 2019 9:15 a.m. at Lawrence Funeral Home. Procession to St. Robert Bellermine Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10 A.M. Entombment Queen of Heaven. In lieu of flowers, donate to War Dogs Making it Home in Margaret's memory 773-742-1066 or www.wardogsmakingithome.org
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -