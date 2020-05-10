Margaret A. Wright
Margaret A. Wright (nee McKenna), 81, at rest March 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James "Skip" Wright. Loving daughter of the late Hugh and Jean McKenna; Dearest sister of Jeanette (late Patrick) Shalloo, Elizabeth (late James) McCue, and the late Patrick McKenna; Fond aunt of Thomas Shalloo, Michael (Rose) Shalloo, Elizabeth (Steve) Benson, Margaret (Ryan) Hayman, James McCue, and the late Patrick Shalloo; Loved great-aunt of Jean, Joseph, and Stephen Shalloo, Kayla and Macy Benson, and Liam Hayman. Retired nurse of LaGrange Memorial Hospital. Visitation for Margaret A. Wright was held on March 7th at Hills Funeral Home followed by Mass at Sacred Heart Church, Palos Hills. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. Info. 708-598-5880 or www.hillsfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
