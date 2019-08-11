|
|
Beloved wife of the late Doyll. Loving mother of Doyll, Jr. (Lorolie), Dean (Betty), Scott (Teresa), Megan, the late Laurie (Paul) Ridgeway, the late Timothy Michael. Fond grandmother of 20. Great grandmother of 27. Visitation Monday, August 12, 4-9:00pm at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium, 9568 Belmont Avenue, Franklin Park, Illinois, 60131. Funeral Service Tuesday, August 13, 11:00am at Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church, 9777 Grand Ave., Franklin Park, Illinois, 60131. For more information, www.sax-tiedemann.com or 847.678.1950.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019