Sister Margaret Ann Curtin, SSND, 93. Born in Chicago, IL. on November 3, 1926. Died March 22, 2020 at Presence Resurrection Life Center in Chicago, IL. Member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for 72 years. Served in Wisconsin and Illinois as a Grade and High School Teacher, Local Leader, Provincial Councilor, School Secretary, Volunteer at Misericordia Home, Province Development Staff Member, Minister of Prayer and Presence at Marian Village, Homer Glen, IL. and for seven years at Resurrection Life Center, Chicago. Beloved daughter of the late Cornelius Lawrence Curtin and the late Cecilia Ellen (nee Murphy). Dear sister of Sr. Joan Marie, SSND, Sister Susan Marie, SSND, Michael (Judy) Curtin, Dennis (the late Phyllis) Curtin, Margaret (Thomas) Healy, the late Fr. Cornelius Curtin, S.J, the late Eileen (the late Jim) Janousek, the late Rita Rose Curtin, the late Lawrence (Judy) Curtin and the late John (Mary) Curtin. Loving Aunt and Great Aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Faithful, loving and loyal friend to countless people. Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Alsip, Il. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials made to the SSND Retirement Fund 345 Belden Hill Rd., Wilton, CT. 06807 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to O'Donnell-Bartz-Schultz Funeral Home. For info (773) 233-0551 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 27, 2020