Margaret Ann Geinosky (nee Preussner), 99 of Chicago and Burbank, IL was called to Jesus on Dec. 21, 2019, Beloved wife of the late Frederick; loving mother of Fred (Felicia), Bill (Virginia), Bob (Allyn), Peggy Karlow, Larry (Patty), Ted (Debbie), Ray (Joan), Mary (Bill) Bokina, Don, Mark (Mona), Phil (Ellen) and the late Joan (Mike) Gniadek; dear grandmother of 36; dearest great grandmother of 40 and great great grandmother of 7; cherished daughter of the late William and Marie Preussner; devoted sister of the late Marie (Norbert) Klomann and William (Helen) Preussner. Margaret held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her. Visitation Friday 3 to 9 PM. Funeral Saturday 9:00 AM from Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road (5500W) Burbank,IL 60459 to St. Albert the Great Church. Mass 9:30 AM. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Funeral Info 708-636-2320
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019