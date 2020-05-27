Previously of Niles, Margaret 86 passed away May 24th at her home in Georgia. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Alexander and Helen, sister Alexandra "Doddie" Janesi and devoted husband Robert. She is survived by her sister and friend Helen "Sissie" (Walter) Bogoian. Children Michael(Nancy), Terri(Tom) and Kathy. Doting grandmother to Jessica (Matt), Samantha, Mike, Andrew, Nick, Daniel(Amber), Tiffany, and Matthew. Nana will be greatly missed by her family, several great grandchildren, brother in law Otto(Dorothy) and countless nieces and nephews. Memorial service TBD. In lieu of flowers donations to Field of Dreams horse rescue in Maple Park would be greatly appreciated.





