Margaret Ann "Peggy" Lawley, nee Hennessy, formerly of Westchester, age 90. Beloved wife of the late James Joseph; loving mother of Dr. William (Donna), Daniel (Christi), Thomas (Frances), Timothy (late Deborah), Suzanne (Eric) Diehl, Amy (Kevin) Hughes and the late Richard; proud grandmother of Deanna (Gregg), Dr. Richard (Helena), Samantha, Christopher, Erin (Brendan), Elizabeth (Nicholas), Patricia, James, Claire, Emma, Bridget, Katie, Matt, Sean, Kevin, Maggie, Danny, Colleen and Kelly; great-grandmother of Ellie, Will, Anna, Clara, Charlie and Nora; dear sister of Barbara (late Robert) Cagney; fond aunt of many. Former owner, along with her sister Barbara, of Hennessy's Irish House, Geneva, IL. Proud alum of Trinity High School and Rosary College. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Funeral Mass is private at Old St. Patrick's Church. The Mass will be streamed live at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 31, 2020. Please go to Peggy's obituary at www.conboywestchesterfh.com
to locate the link to view the funeral mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.