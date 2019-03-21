|
Margaret Ann "Peggy" Nessel nee Pastirik. March 19, 2019, Age 67. Late of Thornton, formerly of Chicago's East Side Neighborhood. Beloved wife of Gary W. Nessel. Dear mother of Amanda Lyn Nessel, Sara Beth (Tim) Carrigan and Andrew Harvey Nessel. Cherished grandmother of Kara Michelle Bryant and Baby Carrigan. Dearest daughter of the late Joseph and the late Mary Ellen Pastirik. Loving sister of Mary Therese (Jim) Meyer, the late Michael (Sharon) Pastirik, Patrick (Marsha) Pastirik, Dennis (Janice) Pastirik, the late Joseph Pastirik, the late Bernard Pastirik, John Pastirik, the late Paul Pastirik and Kathy (Ron) Hajduk. She will be loved and missed by many. Member of St. John's Catholic Church Woman's Club. Visitation at the Tews-Ryan Funeral Home, 18230 S. Dixie Hwy. Homewood, Friday, March 22, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, March 23rd from 8:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 9:00 a.m. Funeral mass 10:00 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 301 Cottage Grove, Glenwood, Illinois 60425. Interment Assumption Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , www.stjude.org/ would be appreciated. Info www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708.798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 21, 2019