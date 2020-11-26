1/1
Margaret Ann Rettick
1947 - 2020
Margaret Ann "Margie" Rettick, 73, of Homosassa, FL, and Bloomington, passed away on Sun., Nov. 22, 2020 at Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville, FL. A native of Chicago, IL, she was born Sept. 27, 1947, the only child to Raymond and Helen (Korenuk) Lovendahl. Margie moved to Florida in 2000 from Naperville, IL after a 30 year career with Quaker Oats Corp, retiring as Secretary to the President of the Gatorade Division. Roman Catholic by faith, she was a faithful and devoted parishioner of St. Benedict Catholic Church of Crystal River. Margie loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband James R. "Jim" Rettick of Homosassa and step children Mary Lou Rettick, John (Lynda) Rettick, James (Karen) Rettick, all of Bloomington, IL; grandchildren Jennifer West, Matthew (Jacqueline) Rettick, Sara (Chris) Kerber, James Rettick, Douglas Hartley, Anthony Rettick and great grandchildren Jacob and Gabriel Rosenberg, Alexandria West and Evalynn and Bryant Rettick. Family and friends will be received on Tue. Dec. 8, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary's Church, Bloomington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at at 10:00 A.M. at St. Mary's with Fr. Greg Nelson, Celebrant. Entombment following at East Lawn Memory Gardens, Bloomington. Wilder Funeral Home, Homosassa, FL. www.wilderfuneral.com and East Lawn Cemetery, Bloomington, IL .


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
DEC
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wilder Funeral Home
