St Pius X Catholic Church
14107 Lyons Valley Road
Jamul, CA 91935
(619) 669-0085
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church of Jamul
Margaret Ann Toland


1943 - 2019
Margaret Ann Toland Obituary
Margaret Ann (Martin) Toland died peacefully in her sleep on November 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Margaret "Margy" Ann Martin was born in Evanston, Illinois on May 17, 1943 to Vernon and Eleanor Martin. She attended Marywood High School in Evanston, where she graduated in 1961. Margy continued her studies at the University of San Diego (USD) College for Women with a degree in education. Margy is survived by her husband of fifty years Joseph Anthony Toland Jr., daughters Kathleen Toland and Jennifer Toland Frewer, grandchildren Grace and Hugh Frewer, son-in-law Simon Frewer, brother Tom Martin of Chicago, IL and sister Mary DiTomaso of Spring Valley, CA. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Church of Jamul, CA at 10:00am on December 19, 2019.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
