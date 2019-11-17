Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Lauterburg - Oehler Funeral Home
2000 East Northwest Highway
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-5423
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
1201 E. Anderson Drive
Palatine, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
1201 E. Anderson Drive
Palatine, IL
View Map
Margaret Anna Schlechter Obituary
Margaret Anna (Sr. Rosaria) Schlechter, SLW was born February 15, 1930 in St. Paul MN to Peter and Anna (Schaefer) Schlechter and passed away November 13, 2019. Sr. Rosaria was a teacher at St. Martha School in Morton Grove for 9 years, teacher of the blind at Holy Trinity School in Chicago and at St. Raphael School in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago, IL for 22 years. Sr. Rosaria then went on to serve at St. Mark Middle School in St. Paul, MN for 25 years. Sr. Rosaria was the dear sister of Paul Schlechter, Donald (Elaine) Schlechter, Dorothy (Ralph) Kelzer, LaVerne (Jerome) Kirsch, Irene (late Kenneth) Siegle and George (Diane) Schlechter and loving aunt of many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 1201 E. Anderson Drive in Palatine from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Sisters of the Living Word, 800 N. Fernandez Avenue, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 appreciated. Funeral info 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019
