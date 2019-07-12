|
|
Margaret Anna (Gretel) Zoeller-Kappes, 90, of Niles, formerly of Chicago and Twin Lakes, WI. Beloved wife of the late Adam Zoeller and the late Richard Kappes. Loving mother of Edith (Peter) Soraparu, Andrew (Mary) Zoeller, Doris (Michael) Angelo and the late Rolf (Arlene) Zoeller. Adored grandmother of Matthew (Grace) Soraparu, Jessica (Nicholas) Krams, Nicole (Steve) Anson, Cynthia (Tyler) McCune, Adam Zoeller, Ryan Zoeller, Joseph Zoeller, Michael Angelo and Danielle (Brad) Truran. Dear great-grandmother to seven. Devoted sister-in-law of Irmgard Muirragui, and loved by her late sisters Liesl Kissel, Helga Muller, Christel Muller and her many nieces and nephews. Prayers at 9:15 AM on Monday, July 15, from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, to Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash Ave, Chicago for a Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorial visitation 4 PM to 8 PM, on Sunday, July 14 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Margaret's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019