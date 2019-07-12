Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:15 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
6280 N. Sauganash Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Zoeller-Kappes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Anna Zoeller-Kappes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Anna Zoeller-Kappes Obituary
Margaret Anna (Gretel) Zoeller-Kappes, 90, of Niles, formerly of Chicago and Twin Lakes, WI. Beloved wife of the late Adam Zoeller and the late Richard Kappes. Loving mother of Edith (Peter) Soraparu, Andrew (Mary) Zoeller, Doris (Michael) Angelo and the late Rolf (Arlene) Zoeller. Adored grandmother of Matthew (Grace) Soraparu, Jessica (Nicholas) Krams, Nicole (Steve) Anson, Cynthia (Tyler) McCune, Adam Zoeller, Ryan Zoeller, Joseph Zoeller, Michael Angelo and Danielle (Brad) Truran. Dear great-grandmother to seven. Devoted sister-in-law of Irmgard Muirragui, and loved by her late sisters Liesl Kissel, Helga Muller, Christel Muller and her many nieces and nephews. Prayers at 9:15 AM on Monday, July 15, from Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago, to Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N. Sauganash Ave, Chicago for a Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorial visitation 4 PM to 8 PM, on Sunday, July 14 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated. Info 773-736-3833 or visit Margaret's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Download Now