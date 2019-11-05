Home

The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
(630) 250-8588
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Oaks Funeral Home
1201 East Irving Park Road
Itasca, IL 60143
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of the Rosary Church
750 W Elk Grove Blvd
Elk Grove Village, IL
Margaret Anne Carruthers

Margaret Anne Carruthers Obituary
Margaret Anne Brandt Carruthers Beloved wife of Steven; Loving mother of John (Emily), Maggie, Sarah (Tom Scrace Jr.) and Sam (Taylor); Devoted Grand Margaret of Jane and Henry Carruthers; Dear daughter of Bedelia (nee Coode) and the late Raymond; Loving sister of Mary Ellen Larson (Steve Danziger), Michelle (Paul) Riopel, John (Cathy) Brandt, Victor Brandt and Michael Brandt; Loving aunt of Jenny Hansen Nickell, Tommy Larson, Michelle Larson Danek, Mary Lynne and Kathryn Riopel. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. Family and friends will meet at Queen of the Rosary Church 750 W Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove Village, Thursday, 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or Farm Sanctuary would be appreciated. For funeral information: 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019
