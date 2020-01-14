|
Margaret Arlene Barnard nee Loveless, of Schaumburg, IL, age 94, beloved wife of the late Frank A. Barnard, Sr.: loving mother of Carolyn (Ray) Leger, Barbara, Frank, Jr. and Emily (Ken) Plach; Loving grandmother of Simone (Jordan) Crain, Adam (Joni), Corey and Colin Plach; Marcel, Adrian and Monica Barnard; loving great grandmother of Dylan and Hunter Plach; dear sister of Lois Loveless and Iola Mae Zimbeck; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church (PCA) 903 E. Nerge Rd. Roselle. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory Streamwood/Schaumburg (630) 289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020