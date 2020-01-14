Home

Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ Presbyterian Church (PCA)
903 E. Nerge Rd.
Roselle, IL
Margaret Arlene Barnard Obituary
Margaret Arlene Barnard nee Loveless, of Schaumburg, IL, age 94, beloved wife of the late Frank A. Barnard, Sr.: loving mother of Carolyn (Ray) Leger, Barbara, Frank, Jr. and Emily (Ken) Plach; Loving grandmother of Simone (Jordan) Crain, Adam (Joni), Corey and Colin Plach; Marcel, Adrian and Monica Barnard; loving great grandmother of Dylan and Hunter Plach; dear sister of Lois Loveless and Iola Mae Zimbeck; fond aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00a.m. at Christ Presbyterian Church (PCA) 903 E. Nerge Rd. Roselle. Cremation was private at the Countryside Crematory. Arrangements by Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory Streamwood/Schaumburg (630) 289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020
