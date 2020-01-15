Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Philip Lutheran Church
2500 W. 121st St.
Blue Island, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Philip Lutheran Church
2500 W. 121st St.
Blue Island, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Arnold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Arnold

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Arnold Obituary
Margaret Ann Arnold, nee Malmberg, of Chicago, passed away January 9, 2020 surrounded by her adoring family. Beloved wife of Richard "Dick" Arnold for 65 years. Loving mother of Todd Arnold and Dawn (James) Skvaril. Cherished grandmother of Samantha and Celia Skvaril. Together with her husband, Margaret ran the family businesses, Arnold Interiors and Arnold & Associates for many years. But she most valued her role as devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Memorial service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Noon at St. Philip Lutheran Church, 2500 W. 121st St., Blue Island, IL. Visitation at 11 a.m. Memorials to the Swedish American Museum of Chicago are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -