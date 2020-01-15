|
|
Margaret Ann Arnold, nee Malmberg, of Chicago, passed away January 9, 2020 surrounded by her adoring family. Beloved wife of Richard "Dick" Arnold for 65 years. Loving mother of Todd Arnold and Dawn (James) Skvaril. Cherished grandmother of Samantha and Celia Skvaril. Together with her husband, Margaret ran the family businesses, Arnold Interiors and Arnold & Associates for many years. But she most valued her role as devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Memorial service on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Noon at St. Philip Lutheran Church, 2500 W. 121st St., Blue Island, IL. Visitation at 11 a.m. Memorials to the Swedish American Museum of Chicago are appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020