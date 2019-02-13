Peggy Babcock passed away unexpectedly on February 7th, 2019. She was born in Glen Ellyn, Illinois on February 21, 1933 to Emil and Dorothy Cooper. After graduating from DePauw University in 1954, she began her teaching career in a one room school house in Bloomington, Indiana while her husband Robert Babcock attended graduate school at Indiana University. Then Robert and Peggy moved to the Chicago area and made their home in Wheaton for many years. After teaching elementary school for many years, Peggy returned to college and earned an associate degree in Interior Design from College of DuPage. Peggy then taught interior design at the College of DuPage while running her own interior design business. After retiring, Robert and Peggy began spending their winters in Naples, Florida and eventually Naples became Peggy's permanent homePeggy was a loving wife, mother, and matriarch to her family. She had a generous and outgoing nature, and deep appreciation of family and friends. Peggy had a special way of taking a personal interest in everyone she met which resulted in many close and lifelong friendships. She cared deeply about the world and the communities she lived in, and gave much of her time volunteering and supporting many charitable causes. Peggy was a spirited and energetic person up until the day she died.Peggy was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Robert, and her beautiful and loving granddaughter, Alexandra Babcock. She is survived by her children, Molly Day, of Massachusetts and Tom Babcock and his wife Pamela of Louisiana. She is also survived by her granddaughter Shannon Day of Massachusetts. She will also be greatly missed by her dear friend and companion, Edwin Burtis, of Naples.A celebration of Peggy's life will be held at Wilderness Country Club on Friday, February 15 at 4:00 pm. The family will provide flowers and encourages memorials to be sent to: Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, 375 Sanctuary Road West, Naples, FL 34120. corkscrew.audubon.org. or The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle, IL 60532. mortonarb.org. For online condolences, please visit fullernaples.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary