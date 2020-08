On Tuesday, August 4th Margaret Louise Blecka passed away at the age of 74. Margaret was born on January 8, 1946 in Chicago, IL. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence and her parents Margaret and Stephen Hornyak. She is survived by two daughters Juliann Leer and Kathryn Blecka and sisters Juleann Randles and Mary Kay Hefty. For a full obituary, please go to: www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com