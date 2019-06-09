|
Margaret Bosits, 90, of Arlington Hts.; loving wife of 71 years to Imre; loved mother to Ibie (Patrick) McDonough; beloved grandmother to, Keith (Bonnie) McDonough, Craig (Becky) McDonough and Ryan (Amelia) McDonough; cherished great grandmother to Catlyn McDonough, Maggie McDonough, Jesse Petersen, Bella Ducey, Matt McDonough and Jack McDonough; dear sister to several siblings; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 9 am until the 10:15 am Prayers at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd, 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Hts., IL 60004 proceeding to St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church, 411 N. Wheeling Rd., Prospect Hts., IL 60070 for a 11 am Funeral Mass. Interment at All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019