Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
Margaret Bowes
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Bowes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peggy" Bowes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret "Peggy" Bowes Obituary
Margaret "Peggy" Bowes (nee Moran) 89, beloved wife of the late John "Jack", loving mother of Judy (Ken) Foy, Jack (Cheryl), Bill, Bobby (Ursula), Tim (Mandy), Mary (Mike) Fitzgibbons, Peggy (Pat) Quinn, Mike, sister of Mary Ann (Thomas) Lynch, sister in-law of Joan Bowes, grandmother and great grandmother of many. Visitation 3-8 PM Wednesday at Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass 9 AM Thursday at the University of St. Mary of the Lake Seminary, Chapel of the Immaculate Conception 1000 E. Maple Ave. Mundelein, IL. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers memorials to Extracare 18630 W. Old Gages Lake Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030 or University of St. Mary of the Lake Seminary 1000 E. Maple Ave. Mundelein, IL 60060. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now