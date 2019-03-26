|
Margaret "Peggy" Bowes (nee Moran) 89, beloved wife of the late John "Jack", loving mother of Judy (Ken) Foy, Jack (Cheryl), Bill, Bobby (Ursula), Tim (Mandy), Mary (Mike) Fitzgibbons, Peggy (Pat) Quinn, Mike, sister of Mary Ann (Thomas) Lynch, sister in-law of Joan Bowes, grandmother and great grandmother of many. Visitation 3-8 PM Wednesday at Kristan Funeral Home PC 219 West Maple Ave. (2 blocks west of Rt. 45 on Rt. 176) Mundelein. Funeral mass 9 AM Thursday at the University of St. Mary of the Lake Seminary, Chapel of the Immaculate Conception 1000 E. Maple Ave. Mundelein, IL. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. In lieu of flowers memorials to Extracare 18630 W. Old Gages Lake Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030 or University of St. Mary of the Lake Seminary 1000 E. Maple Ave. Mundelein, IL 60060. For information visit www.kristanfuneralhome.com or call 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 26, 2019