1932 - 2019
Margaret Bramhall Obituary
Margaret "Peg" Bundy Bramhall died peacefully at home September 7th, 2019 after battling Cancer. Peg was born on July 15th, 1932 and received her Bachelors Degree from Cornell University in 1954. She married her late husband, Bob in 1957. Peg taught Elementary School in Upstate New York for seven years. She worked in the Development Office of Lake Forest College for 19 years then taught Pre-School at the First Presbyterian Church for 15 years. Peg volunteered for organizations including the Lake Forest Symphony, the LFHS APT and the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR.) She sung in the Choir, played Hand Bells, taught Sunday School, belonged to the Prayer Shawl Ministry and served on the Women's Chancel Guild of the First Presbyterian Church of Lake Forest. She is survived by her late brother Willard LeGrand Bundy's wife, Joan; two children, Robert "Bob" Bramhall Jr. and Laura Bramhall O'Mera (Joe); Grandchildren, Allie, Brendan, Max and Maddie; Nieces Kim Bundy Fazioli (Jim) and Kelly Bundy Guzman (Guillermo) and Nephew Steve Bundy as well as Grandnephews and Grandneices. A Memorial Service will be held at 11am Sat., October 26th at First Presbyterian Church, 700 Sheridan Rd, Lake Forest, IL. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 15 to Sept. 19, 2019
