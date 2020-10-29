Margaret Bulleri (nee Gulotta), 93, of Bartlett, formerly of Chicago, Franklin Park and Des Plaines, died October 26, 2020. Margaret was the beloved wife of the late Elmer; loving mother of Richard (Marcia), Gerald (Elizabeth) and the late Robert (Maryanne); proud grandmother of Richard, Kristen Turner, Kelly (David) Romano, Steven (Sarah), Nicholas (Correna), Jamie (Patrick) Riley and R.J.; cherished great grandmother of Collin, Landon, Milana, Paolo, Giabella, Ethan, Kylie, Lannah and Carson; dear sister of the late George (Bernice). Visitation Thursday October 29, 5:00pm - 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 950 South Bartlett Road (at Stearns Road) Bartlett. Funeral Friday, 10:00am. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's Association www.alz.org
would be appreciated. **Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a maximum of 25 people will be allowed at one time. Masks are required. For information (630)289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com