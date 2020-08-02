1/
Margaret C. Deserio
Margaret C. Deserio, nee Conley. Age 88 of Park Ridge. Loving godmother of Michael Conley. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by many family members. A private memorial mass and interment will take place. In lieu of flowers, memorials to pbs.org, wttw.com, centerofconcern.org or kalofoundation.org will be appreciated. Funeral Information and to sign the guestbook please visit, www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 31, 2020
I met Margaret in 2012 at a Park District weekend special event, and what a special person she turned out to be! She even agreed to be my "stand-in" mother when mine was dying! We had lots of different discussions and I found her quite open-minded and articulate, no doubt from her avid reading habits, and also a bit of a humorist. I will miss our long-distance relationship by phone since my relocation to Texas. I would have loved to have seen her just one more time, "for the road". Bye, love.
Robert Happach
Friend
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
