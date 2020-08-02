I met Margaret in 2012 at a Park District weekend special event, and what a special person she turned out to be! She even agreed to be my "stand-in" mother when mine was dying! We had lots of different discussions and I found her quite open-minded and articulate, no doubt from her avid reading habits, and also a bit of a humorist. I will miss our long-distance relationship by phone since my relocation to Texas. I would have loved to have seen her just one more time, "for the road". Bye, love.

Robert Happach

Friend