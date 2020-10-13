1/
Margaret C. Glennon
Margaret C. Glennon, nee Fearon, age 93, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020; Beloved wife for sixty-nine years of Owen F. Glennon; loving mother of Mary B. (Chuck) Doyle, Owen G. (Carlin), John (Lynne), Thomas F. (Catherine), Joseph M. (Karen) and Margaret (Robert) Speski; Cherished grandmother of Christine Doyle (Vincent Miller), Julie Doyle (Dan Daly), Carlin, Owen (Liz), Mary, John Joseph, and Thomas (Jessica) Glennon, Katie (Anthony) Marchese, Dan (Alison), Brian (Molly), Kevin, Joseph and Matthew Glennon, Sarah and Daniel Speski; Proud great grandmother of nine; Dear sister of Sister Mary Fearon RSM, the late Thomas Fearon, the late Bernard Fearon and the late Rev. John Fearon; Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; Dear friend to many; Visitation Wednesday, October 14, 2020, 3:00 to 9:00 p.m.; Funeral Thursday, 9:30 a.m. from Curley Funeral Home at 6116 W. 111th St. Chicago Ridge, Il., 60415 to Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park, Evergreen Park, IL 60805; Mass 10:30 a.m.; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; Please note: Covid-19 restrictions will be observed with masks required and social distancing; For Funeral info (708) 422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral
09:30 AM
Curley Funeral Home
OCT
15
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Queen of Martyrs Church
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
