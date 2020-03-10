Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171

Margaret C. Lonergan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret C. Lonergan Obituary
Margaret C. "Peg" Lonergan, nee Deady. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Loving mother of Diane (Don) Cozzi, James (Elin), Gail, William (the late Elaine) and Daniel (Penney). Dear grandmother of Christopher and Keith (Natasha) Cozzi, Kari (Rob) Hafer, Brian (Kaitlin), Blake (Mary Kate), Jason (Nikki) Lonergan, Maggie (Dustin) Tomes, Katie (Andrew) Hosford and Jack Lonergan. Dearest great-grandmother of 11. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 3-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 a.m. from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , . Funeral information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -