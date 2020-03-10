|
|
Margaret C. "Peg" Lonergan, nee Deady. Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Loving mother of Diane (Don) Cozzi, James (Elin), Gail, William (the late Elaine) and Daniel (Penney). Dear grandmother of Christopher and Keith (Natasha) Cozzi, Kari (Rob) Hafer, Brian (Kaitlin), Blake (Mary Kate), Jason (Nikki) Lonergan, Maggie (Dustin) Tomes, Katie (Andrew) Hosford and Jack Lonergan. Dearest great-grandmother of 11. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, March 11, 3-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Thursday, 9:30 a.m. from funeral home to St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , . Funeral information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2020