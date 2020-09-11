Margaret C. Lukaszewski, age 95 passed away September 07, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Boleslaw and Victoria Lukaszewski. Margaret was the dear sister of the late Herbert Andrew (Barbara) Lukas, loving aunt of Linda (Walter) Wilms, Kristine (Timothy) Scoville and Mark (Marge) Lukas and great aunt of Matthew and Jamie Melissa Wilms. Memorial mass will be Saturday, September 12, 10:00 a.m. at St. Emily Catholic Church 1400 Central Rd, Mt. Prospect. Inurnment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. For info River Woods Funeral Chapels 847-635-5900





