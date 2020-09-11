1/
Margaret C. Lukaszewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret C. Lukaszewski, age 95 passed away September 07, 2020. She was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to the late Boleslaw and Victoria Lukaszewski. Margaret was the dear sister of the late Herbert Andrew (Barbara) Lukas, loving aunt of Linda (Walter) Wilms, Kristine (Timothy) Scoville and Mark (Marge) Lukas and great aunt of Matthew and Jamie Melissa Wilms. Memorial mass will be Saturday, September 12, 10:00 a.m. at St. Emily Catholic Church 1400 Central Rd, Mt. Prospect. Inurnment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. For info River Woods Funeral Chapels 847-635-5900


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Emily Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Severino's River Woods Funeral Chapels - Des Plaines
205 S. River Rd.
Des Plaines, IL 60016
1-847-635-5900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved