Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:15 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine of Alexandria Church
10621 S. Kedvale Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map

Margaret C. Murphy

Margaret C. Murphy Obituary
Margaret "Peg" C. Murphy (nee Rohrer), age 89, of Oak Lawn, IL passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard R. Murphy; loving mother of the late Richard C. Murphy, Mary (Dave) Toomey, Peggy Murphy, Chuck Murphy, Sue (the late Robert) McKibbin and Ellie (Sam Barker) Dumas; cherished grandmother of John Toomey, Sara and Matt McKibbin and Alli Dumas; dear sister of the late Charles, the late John Rohrer and the late Eleanor Conwell; fond aunt, sister-in-law and friend to many. Peg was very family-oriented and will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation Tuesday, February 11th 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S. Pulaski Road, Chicago, IL. Funeral Wednesday, February 12th, prayers at 9:15 a.m. to St. Catherine of Alexandria Church, 10621 S. Kedvale Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. For more information 773-783-7700 or visit www.andrewmcgann.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020
