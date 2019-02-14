|
(nee Loye) beloved wife of the late Michael Joseph Sr.; devoted mother of Michael Jr. (Laurie), Thomas (Maureen), John, Brian (Ambika) and Robert; proud and cherished grandmother of Brianna (Alex), Ryan, Michael (Alex), Megan, Clark and Lila; great grandmother of Kennedy and Conor; dear sister of the late Patrick, Francis, Anne, John (Eileen), Mary (Bernard) Donahue and Agnes Loye; fond aunt of many. Long time SW District Chief of the Chicago Public Library branches. Visitation Monday 3-9 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy Park Ridge. Funeral Tuesday, prayers at 9:15 a.m. going to St. Norbert Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be sent to the Irish American Heritage Center Library,4626 N. Knox Ave. Chicago, IL 60630. For more Info call 847-685-1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019