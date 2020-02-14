|
|
We regret to inform all of those who loved our mom that she passed away in her sleep on February 12, 2020, in Elgin, IL. Her peaceful ending came after 93 years of life filled with love and happiness. She was born in Hermann, Missouri, July 23, 1926. She married Kenneth W. Schoeneberg the week before Valentine's Day in 1948, and she died two days before Valentine's Day so that they could be together again. ("KW" died in 2006.) In 1951 she was diagnosed with metastatic thyroid cancer and miraculously survived in the small-town hospital of Amory, Mississippi, going on to live cancer-free for the rest of her long life. She loved to travel and was lucky enough to do so with Ken for many years before and after they retired. She leaves behind her daughters, Pam (Edwin) Kelley and Debra (Laurence) Gonzales, granddaughters Kristina and Erica, and great grandson Riley. On the bright side, don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened.
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 PM, Sunday, February 16th, at Miller Funeral Home, 504 West Main Street, West Dundee, Illinois.
Funeral will be Monday, February 17th at 11 AM.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2020