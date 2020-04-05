|
|
Margaret Johnston Crump, 93, of Glenview, Illinois, died on Friday, March 20 at the Care Center at the Vi at the Glen. Beloved mother of Abigail Fasanella (Robert), Jennifer, grandmother to Elaine Buehler, Peter Coladarci, and Cecily Fasanella, and one great granddaughter, Emma. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Charles, and her son Charles J. in 2012. Peggy was born on January 20, 1927 in St Louis, Missouri. She attended Nerinx Hall in Webster Groves, Missouri and graduated from St Louis University, St. Louis, MO, and later received master's in education at Northeastern University in Chicago. Peggy married Charles L. Crump 1954 and they moved to Winnetka. She started working at New Trier East in the early 1970's in the special education department. She loved her years as a teacher and enjoyed the warm friendships with staff and students. Peggy and her husband took many wonderful vacations through the New Trier Extension, travelling all over Europe and China. She retired from New Trier in 1994 but continued as a substitute teacher and proctor for exams until just a few years ago. Peggy loved gardening and spending time with her sister Mary Jeanne travelling to gardens in Europe and all over the USA. She enjoyed tennis and golf and most recently playing bridge when she moved into the Vi.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, Please make checks payable to Our Lady of Perpetual Help (and note Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund in the memo line), and send donations to: OLPH, Parish Ministry Center, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020