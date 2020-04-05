Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Crump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Crump


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Crump Obituary
Margaret Johnston Crump, 93, of Glenview, Illinois, died on Friday, March 20 at the Care Center at the Vi at the Glen. Beloved mother of Abigail Fasanella (Robert), Jennifer, grandmother to Elaine Buehler, Peter Coladarci, and Cecily Fasanella, and one great granddaughter, Emma. She was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Charles, and her son Charles J. in 2012. Peggy was born on January 20, 1927 in St Louis, Missouri. She attended Nerinx Hall in Webster Groves, Missouri and graduated from St Louis University, St. Louis, MO, and later received master's in education at Northeastern University in Chicago. Peggy married Charles L. Crump 1954 and they moved to Winnetka. She started working at New Trier East in the early 1970's in the special education department. She loved her years as a teacher and enjoyed the warm friendships with staff and students. Peggy and her husband took many wonderful vacations through the New Trier Extension, travelling all over Europe and China. She retired from New Trier in 1994 but continued as a substitute teacher and proctor for exams until just a few years ago. Peggy loved gardening and spending time with her sister Mary Jeanne travelling to gardens in Europe and all over the USA. She enjoyed tennis and golf and most recently playing bridge when she moved into the Vi.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, Please make checks payable to Our Lady of Perpetual Help (and note Sister Paulanne's Needy Family Fund in the memo line), and send donations to: OLPH, Parish Ministry Center, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now