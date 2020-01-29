|
|
Margaret Cullotta passed peacefully from this life on January 25, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born on March 28th, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois to Grace and Anthony Cullotta. She was the youngest of three children. Margaret was a lifelong resident of the North Center Chicago neighborhood and leaves behind a host of many devoted friends. She was also a lifelong member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church, a cherished member of the church choir and enjoyed attending the many church events. Margaret was preceded in death by her father, mother and brothers Dominick and Thomas Cullotta. Visitation will be held Thursday January 30th, 2020 at Cooney Funeral Home, 3918 W Irving Park Rd, Chicago, Illinois from 3-8 pm. Mass will be at St. Benedict's Catholic Church, Friday January 31st, 2020 at 10:00 am, 2215 W. Irving Park Rd. Following the Mass, interment will take place at St. Josephs Cemetery, 3100 Thatcher Ave, River Grove Illinois. For information please call 773-588-5850 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020