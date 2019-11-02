|
|
Margaret "Peggy" Dowd, born January 29, 1922 in Taconite, Minnesota, 97 years old, a longtime Batavia, IL resident, passed away peacefully October 31, 2019 at the Michealsen Health Center. DuPage Cremations has been entrusted with cremation rites. In 1973, she moved to Britta Lane in Batavia, IL with her lifelong friends, Norma and Gilda Lencioni, both of whom preceded her in death. The three never married and were affectionately called "the girls" their entire lives. The "girls" were original season ticket holders to the Kane County Cougars, traveled the world together, and cooked and gardened in their home on Britta Lane. Peg is preceded in death by her three siblings. She is survived by seven nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. Arrangements by DuPage Cremations, Ltd. (630)293-5200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 2, 2019