nee Swords, beloved wife of Chris; cherished sister of Helen Jones & the late Jimmy; fond sister-in-law, caring aunt & dear cousin of many. Good friend of Frank (late Janet) Murphy, Frances Murphy & Anne Marie Conway. With gratitude to Rainbow Hospice. Thanks also to the wonderful ICU staff at Resurrection Hospital. Memorial visitation Sunday, Aug. 4, 2-7 pm with service @ 6 pm., Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy, Park Ridge. Info 847.685.1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019