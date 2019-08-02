Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-685-1002
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Cooney Funeral Homes
625 North Busse Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Doyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Doyle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Margaret Doyle Obituary
nee Swords, beloved wife of Chris; cherished sister of Helen Jones & the late Jimmy; fond sister-in-law, caring aunt & dear cousin of many. Good friend of Frank (late Janet) Murphy, Frances Murphy & Anne Marie Conway. With gratitude to Rainbow Hospice. Thanks also to the wonderful ICU staff at Resurrection Hospital. Memorial visitation Sunday, Aug. 4, 2-7 pm with service @ 6 pm., Cooney Funeral Home, 625 Busse Hwy, Park Ridge. Info 847.685.1002 www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Margaret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now