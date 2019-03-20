|
Margaret E. Arendt, nee Musgrave. Age 98. Beloved wife of the late Francis J. Loving mother of Mary (the late Art) Mansavage, William (Mary Ellen), Robert (Mary), James (Laura), Dr. Elizabeth (Jim) Arendt-Hamilton, David (Barb) and the late Michael (Lynne), Sue and Terre Arendt. Devoted grandmother of 21 and great-grandmother of 33. Visitation Friday, March 22, 4-9 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, 12 noon from funeral home to Our Lady of Ransom Church. Mass 12:30 p.m. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to , . Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 20, 2019