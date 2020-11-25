1/
Margaret E. Bogdanowicz
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret E. Bogdanowicz, 81, of Burlington, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Pine Brook Pointe.

Born in Chicago, Illinois on October 26, 1939, she was the daughter of George and Mildred (nee Herold) Konow. Her father having passed away when she was a young child, she was then raised by her adopted father, William McCarthy. Her early life was spent in Chicago, where she graduated from Marshal High School. In 1961, she was united in marriage to Jerome Bagdanowicz. Following marriage, they resided in Chicago. Jerome preceded her in death in January 1996. She has been a resident of Burlington for the past 6 years.

Margaret worked as an assistant manger for Liberty Bank in the Chicago area. She was a practicing Catholic who attended church every week. She loved animals, especially her many pets and loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.

Margaret is survived by her sister, Ruth (Donald) Walsh; nieces and nephews, Donna, Dennis, Dawn, David, Donna, Tammy and Sherry; along with many other nieces, nephews and other great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, niece Diane and nephew Daniel.

A graveside service will take place at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, Illinois on November 27, 2020 at 1PM.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105.

(262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Maryhill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Browns Lake Crematory
625 Browns Lake Dr.
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved