Margaret E. Bogdanowicz, 81, of Burlington, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Pine Brook Pointe.
Born in Chicago, Illinois on October 26, 1939, she was the daughter of George and Mildred (nee Herold) Konow. Her father having passed away when she was a young child, she was then raised by her adopted father, William McCarthy. Her early life was spent in Chicago, where she graduated from Marshal High School. In 1961, she was united in marriage to Jerome Bagdanowicz. Following marriage, they resided in Chicago. Jerome preceded her in death in January 1996. She has been a resident of Burlington for the past 6 years.
Margaret worked as an assistant manger for Liberty Bank in the Chicago area. She was a practicing Catholic who attended church every week. She loved animals, especially her many pets and loved spending time with her family, especially her nieces and nephews.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Ruth (Donald) Walsh; nieces and nephews, Donna, Dennis, Dawn, David, Donna, Tammy and Sherry; along with many other nieces, nephews and other great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, niece Diane and nephew Daniel.
A graveside service will take place at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, Illinois on November 27, 2020 at 1PM.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory 625 S. Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, WI 53105.
(262) 763-3434 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com