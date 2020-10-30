1/1
Margaret E. DeLaRosa
Wonderful wife of Frank DeLaRosa. Dear and kind mother of Melissa O'Donnell (Joe), Frank DeLaRosa, Melinda Sepulveda, Phillip DeLaRosa, Margaret DeLaRosa (Joe McGuire), Marcie DeLaRosa (Jeffrey Ahlgren), Monica (Patrick Tracey), Mary Ellen (Gilbert Amaran). Engaged, and respected grandmother of Phillip, David, Nicholas, Mia, Kate, Frank, Erin, Marina, Marcella, Malcolm, Luis, & Morgan. Playful Great Grandma of Eva, Jaxon, Arthur, Ellis, Jaylani, and Dominick. Loving Aunt and great friend of many. Preceded in death by siblings Rebecca, Carmen, Ramiro, David, Manuel Narro, Maria Elizondo, Sara Angeles, and Lill Mejia. A kind and inviting personality drew many to her circle of friends. Love of family, friends, faith and fashion were evident in daily life. A celebration of life is expected Summer 2021. Arrangements by Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton, IL. For info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
