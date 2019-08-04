|
|
Margaret E. Ketchum nee Bergmann. Beloved wife of Alden A. Ketchum. Loving mother of David A. Ketchum, Donald E. (Norma) Ketchum & Lynne M. (Mark) Trojanowski. Cherished grandmother of Megan (Dennis) Borbely, Nicholas (Jillian) Trojanowski, Christina (Max) Wichmer, Elise (Tanner) Jones, Ryan (Amber) Ketchum & Katie (Chris) Perry. Proud great grandmother of Dylan, Jaxson, Aiden, Bria, Callen, Mykela, Owen & Gwen. Dear sister of Ernie (Romula) Bergmann. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday, Lying in State at Faith Lutheran Church, 9701 S. Melvina in Oak Lawn from 9:00 am with Service at 10:00 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019