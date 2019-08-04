Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lying in State
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
9701 S. Melvina
Oak Lawn, IL
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Margaret E. Ketchum

Margaret E. Ketchum Obituary
Margaret E. Ketchum nee Bergmann. Beloved wife of Alden A. Ketchum. Loving mother of David A. Ketchum, Donald E. (Norma) Ketchum & Lynne M. (Mark) Trojanowski. Cherished grandmother of Megan (Dennis) Borbely, Nicholas (Jillian) Trojanowski, Christina (Max) Wichmer, Elise (Tanner) Jones, Ryan (Amber) Ketchum & Katie (Chris) Perry. Proud great grandmother of Dylan, Jaxson, Aiden, Bria, Callen, Mykela, Owen & Gwen. Dear sister of Ernie (Romula) Bergmann. Fond aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Service Wednesday, Lying in State at Faith Lutheran Church, 9701 S. Melvina in Oak Lawn from 9:00 am with Service at 10:00 am. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St. in Oak Lawn. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
