Margaret E. Lee


1919 - 2019
Margaret E. Lee Obituary
Margaret E. Lee born October 26, 1919 passed away peacefully at her home on August 19, 2019 in Markham, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Julius (J.C.) Lee; devoted mother of eight children, Michael, Mary Fordham, Charles (Georgette), Calvin, Diane Gibson, Julia (Andrew), Sylvia (Locksley), Joyce and two step-sons, Curtis, and Joel; grandmother of 16 grand, 2 step grand, 20 great-grand, and 4 great-great grand-children; sister to the late Helimah Karim, and Bertha Carson is survived by her sister, Rasheedah Salahuddin. A fond aunt to nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends. A private celebration of her life will be held on her birthday in south suburban Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019
