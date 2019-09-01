|
Margaret E. Lee born October 26, 1919 passed away peacefully at her home on August 19, 2019 in Markham, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Julius (J.C.) Lee; devoted mother of eight children, Michael, Mary Fordham, Charles (Georgette), Calvin, Diane Gibson, Julia (Andrew), Sylvia (Locksley), Joyce and two step-sons, Curtis, and Joel; grandmother of 16 grand, 2 step grand, 20 great-grand, and 4 great-great grand-children; sister to the late Helimah Karim, and Bertha Carson is survived by her sister, Rasheedah Salahuddin. A fond aunt to nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends. A private celebration of her life will be held on her birthday in south suburban Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 1, 2019